Man Utd discover Sancho transfer development, Liverpool want Real Madrid star, Chelsea

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool transfer rumours dominate Express Sport’s latest round up.

Ed Woodward makes Paul Pogba decision

Jadon Sancho to Man Utd development

Chelsea open talks

Liverpool want Real Madrid star

Arsenal make Ozil contract decision

Monday, March 30 Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho has ‘unofficially confirmed’ to the club he wants to join them in the summer

Chelsea have opened talks with Jude Bellingham’s representatives as they look to beat United and Borussia Dortmund to his signature

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly named Vinicius as his top summer transfer target after missing out on signing the youngster last year

Arsenal are not going to give Mesut Ozil a new contract and are ready to let him leave the club for free despite his £350,000-a-week wages

Ed Woodward makes Paul Pogba decision Manchester United chief Ed Woodward has made a Paul Pogba transfer decision with Bruno Fernandes behind his thinking. It’s claimed the Red Devils supremo has ‘softened his stance’ on Pogba, who remains of interest to La Liga and Serie A giants Real Madrid and Juventus. Pogba still wants to leave United, nearly 12 months after the 2018 World Cup winner expressed a desire to seek a new challenge elsewhere. And the Independent say the club’s stance has softened – with Woodward factoring Fernandes into his decision. The Red Devils paid £46m to sign Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon during the January transfer window. And Woodward, knowing he has Fernandes, is ready to let Pogba go this summer.

Jadon Sancho to Man Utd development Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho has ‘unofficially confirmed’ to the club he wants to join them this summer, reports say. The Borussia Dortmund star currently sits top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishlist having sparkled in the Bundesliga, scoring 14 goals and clocking up 15 assists so far. United are hoping to beat Chelsea and Liverpool to Sancho, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward both admirers of the Borussia Dortmund star. And the Irish Independent say that, in his last round of talks, Sancho unofficially confirmed he wanted to move back to England with the Red Devils. The England international previously spent time on these shores with Manchester City, rising through the ranks over at the Etihad Stadium. But it appears his past ties to City won’t stop him from moving to United at the end of the season. Even without Champions League football to offer, the Red Devils are confident they can get the player in through the door.

Chelsea open talks Chelsea have opened talks with Jude Bellingham’s representatives as they look to beat Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund to his signature. The 16-year-old has become hot property this season and is expected to make a big move this summer. United were thought to be in the driving seat despite Dortmund’s interest, but now the Mail on Sunday report that Chelsea are in the mix. Chelsea are thought to have have opened talks with the Birmingham’s ace’s people over a transfer and are keen to bring the midfielder to Stamford Bridge. Frank Lampard has based his team around young Brits after being banned from signing players last summer. And he wants to beef up his midfield this summer with Bellingham in his sights. The midfielder has already been given a tour of United’s Carrington HQ though so Chelsea chiefs will have to act fast to get their man.

Liverpool want Real Madrid star Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly named Vinicius as his top summer transfer target after missing out on signing the youngster last year. The Reds will be in the market for attacking reinforcements when the transfer window reopens. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are set to miss large periods of next season because of their participation in the African Cup of Nations. Spanish outlet Diario Madridista claim Klopp has placed Vinicius top of his wishlist. The same publication also say Liverpool wanted to sign the Brazilian last summer but Real Madrid had no intention of letting their star leave. Liverpool will offer the creative teenager regular football at Anfield with a fresh approach when the transfer window reopens. But the former Flamengo star is said to be happy at the Bernabeu and Real have no intention of letting their ace go.

Arsenal make Ozil contract decision Arsenal are not going to give Mesut Ozil a new contract and are ready to let him leave the club for free despite his £350,000 a week wages. Ozil is the club’s biggest earner on £350,000 a week and his wages are giving the club problems negotiating deals with other star men. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is out of contract in 2021 and the club are keen to tie him down. But he wants big money and the club are being cautious due to their already huge wage bill and the chances of missing out on the Champions League. Alexandre Lacazette is out of contract in 2022 and both strikers have been linked with moves away with contract talks stalling. But the club appear to have made up their mind on Ozil and are ready to let him depart for nothing next summer.

Ed Woodward makes Paul Pogba decision

Jadon Sancho to Man Utd development

Chelsea open talks

Liverpool want Real Madrid star

Arsenal make Ozil contract decision