Man Utd face Anthony Martial leaving Old Trafford if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fails mission

Manchester United star Anthony Martial’s future at Old Trafford is now in doubt.

Manchester United star Anthony Martial could leave the club for Inter Milan if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fails to steer the Red Devils into next season’s Champions League, reports say. The France international has been in fine form this season, scoring 15 times across all competitions and stepping up in the wake of Marcus Rashford’s back injury.

Manchester United star Martial nearly joined Inter Milan in 2017, with Jose Mourinho ready to cut him loose. The 57-year-old had grown frustrated with the inconsistency of the France international and wanted to swap him for Ivan Perisic. United’s hierarchy said no, though, insisting that he had to stay put because he was one of Joel Glazer’s favourite players. But, now, the 24-year-old’s future at Old Trafford is up in the air. Calciomercato claim that Inter Milan are eyeing the Frenchman as a replacement for Lautaro Martinez, who is expected to leave. KEY STORY: Man Utd owners the Glazers set asking price and demands for club sale after ‘two meetings’

Barcelona are big admirers of Martinez and would love to pair him alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez next season. And United could now lose Martial. It’s said that, if Solskjaer fails to guide his side back into the Champions League, there’s a realistic chance the striker could jump ship. And, given how the former Monaco star has evolved in recent weeks, that would represent a hammer blow to the club. United already plan to sign a forward this summer, regardless of whether or not they turn Odion Ighalo’s loan deal into a permanent one. DON’T MISS Tottenham set price for Man Utd to sign Harry Kane Man Utd chief Ed Woodward set to be given green light on huge transfer What Man Utd owners the Glazers think about potential £200m Old Trafford upgrade

Timo Werner has the backing of certain club figures behind the scenes having blitzed the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, scoring 21 times in the league alone. And Moussa Dembele is also rated having scored 16 goals from 27 appearances for Lyon in Ligue 1. Meanwhile, Martial recently scored one of the biggest goals of his United career in a 2-0 victory over Manchester City. And, speaking after that game, Roy Keane (a harsh critic of Martial in the past) lauded the player for his contribution. He said: They’ve been under a lot of pressure and a lot of criticism over the past years.