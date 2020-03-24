Man Utd face losing Jude Bellingham battle after Borussia Dortmund contract offer

Manchester United are desperate to snap up Birmingham whizkid Jude Bellingham but a host of other clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are interested too

Manchester United are facing a loss in the battle to sign Jude Bellingham this summer.

The Birmingham starlet is the talk of the town after an impressive campaign in the Championship at the age of 16.

Before the coronavirus crisis shook the footballing world, the teenager had made 32 league appearances for the Brum this season.

It has led to intense speculation over his future, with the likes of United joined by Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Liverpool for his signature.

The Red Devils had showed the youngster and his parents around their training complex at Carrington, even deploying Sir Alex Ferguson on the charm offensive.

However, it may now transpire that this is a losing battle after Dortmund’s latest contract offer.

According to the Mirror, both clubs have had offers accepted for the Englishman.

But it is the German club that have better terms for Bellingham after taking an aggressive stance over snapping him up.

With Jadon Sancho looking set to leave, Dortmund are determined to land the next brilliant British talent.

Bellingham has been tracked by a number of European clubs but it appears that United and Dortmund are the two frontrunners.

It would represent another blow to the Red Devils, who were beaten to the signing of Erling Haaland in January by the Bundesliga side.

The Mirror report that United’s package to Bellingham is not worth as much as Dortmund and that he would have to join the Old Trafford through love, not money.

The Signal Iduna Park outfit have a track record when it comes to developing youngsters, with Sancho being the latest.

They have also shown that they will not stand in a player’s way if he wants to leave, making huge profits in the process.

Some have included Ousmane Dembele, Christian Pulisic and Abdou Diallo.

Solskjaer has stated that he would like three signings in the summer after beating Manchester City for the third time this season.

The Norwegian boss said after the result earlier this month: “For me it shows we are on the right track and improving and we are Manchester United and looking to catch the teams in front of us.

“We feel we are improving all the time. We know we lack one, two, three players to be considered a title contender and some experience and we know that.

“We are just going to start talking about going up the table, getting more points.”