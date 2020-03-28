Man Utd fans blast the Glazers over signing Tom Brady – ‘Spending all of our money’

Manchester United fans have reacted with fury at the news that NFL superstar Tom Brady is poised to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are owned by the Glazer family. The 42-year-old is leaving New England Patriots and a new challenge now appears to lie in wait.

Quarterback Brady announced he’d be leaving the Patriots after a 20-year spell with the team which has seen him win six Super Bowls.

The 42-year-old was drafted back in 2000 and has helped them win the prestigious title in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Now, Brady has announced he’ll be leaving, saying: “Pats Nation will always be a part of me, I don’t know what my football future holds.

“It is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career.

“Although my football career will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything we have achieved and am grateful for our team accomplishments.”

He’s due to join the Buccaneers – who are owned by the Glazers. And Manchester United supporters are far from happy.

