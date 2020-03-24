Man Utd fans go wild for ‘agent Rashford’ after Jadon Sancho Twitter exchange

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to Manchester United with the Borussia Dortmund star having played alongside Red Devils ace Marcus Rashford for England

Manchester United fans have hailed Marcus Rashford for a tweet he sent to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Sancho has been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer having shone in Bundesliga.

Rashford and Sancho are international team-mates for England and have struck up a strong relationship for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Both players are currently out of action due to the coronavirus outbreak with Rashford partnering with charity FareShare to help bring free meals to vulnerable children while they cannot access school meals.

And one United fan pledged to donate more money if Rashford could “have a little word with Jadon”, presumably about his future.

And fans were loving Rashford’s reply, with the United star replying: “Oi @Sanchooo10 There’s my little word”

One United supporter commented after: “Agent Marcus”

While another, alongside a picture of Rashford and Sancho on England duty, put: “We’ll be seeing this soon in Red”

And a third United fan posted: “Agent Marcus”

Plenty of European clubs are believed to be interested in Sancho, including a number of Premier League outfits.

As well as United, Manchester City and Liverpool are also believed to be keen in the 19-year-old.

And Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim Watzke hinted the club are open to Sancho’s departure before the Bundesliga club were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris-Saint Germain.

“Jadon is a great, great talent, maybe the greatest talent in Europe currently of players under the age of 21,” Watzke told RMC Sport.

“In my opinion, he has the potential to become one of the two or three best players in the world in the years to come.

“If one day he comes to us and says that he wants to leave the club, then we’ll discuss it.”