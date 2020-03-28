Man Utd fans have Jadon Sancho transfer theory as he video calls Jesse Lingard

Manchester United fans are convinced Jadon Sancho will be swapping Borussia Dortmund for Old Trafford after the youngster enjoyed a video chat with Jesse Lingard

Jadon Sancho continues to be linked with a return to England this summer after flourishing at Borussia Dortmund.

And Manchester United fans think the youngster will be Old Trafford-bound whenever the next transfer window takes place.

Sancho, who has also been heavily tipped to join Chelsea, enjoyed a video chat with Red Devils star Jesse Lingard on Monday evening, sending fans into raptures.

As well as the Instagram call, United duo Angel Gomes and Timothy Fosu-Mensah also commented on the live feed.

Fans of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took to social media to float the theory Lingard was set to persuade Sancho to join.

“Sancho is friends with Lingard and is Instagram living with him?? Sancho to United Confirmed,” said one supporter.

“Yeah he’s defo coming united,” one tweeted.

“Agent JL,” another said.

“Jesse getting us Sancho and you lot have the audacity to hate??” one fan said.

“No way is Woodward making the whole squad work overtime to get the deal over the line,” wrote one.

“Say what you want about Lingard but he’s got that juice,” added a fifth.

“Only good think Jesse’s done all season,” quipped one.

Sancho’s incredible Dortmund form means he will command a major transfer fee when he depart the Bundesliga outfit.

Chelsea have linked with a mega-money move for the player.

And club legend John Terry has even backed his beloved side to go after Sancho’s signature.

“I think the young lads have shown their potential,” he said.

“We spoke at the start of the season about the likes of Tammy and Mason coming into the squad and they’ve shown that they’re capable of playing.

“I think Sancho is probably one of the best young players in the world at the moment, so he’d be a great addition to Chelsea’s squad. It would make us better as well.”

Sancho is said to be a boyhood Chelsea fan.