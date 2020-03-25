Man Utd fans make Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne comparison after assist vs Man City

Manchester United fans took to social media to hail Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United fans are convinced Bruno Fernandes is better than Kevin De Bruyne after the playmaker’s assist in the Manchester derby on Sunday. The Red Devils took the lead at Old Trafford against Manchester City through Anthony Martial. Martial volleyed past Ederson, who should have done better, after a clever chipped pass from Fernandes.

Fernandes now has three goals and three assists in all competitions since joining United in the January transfer window. City were without De Bruyne in the Manchester derby, with Pep Guardiola confirming the Belgium international isn’t 100 per cent fit. However, United fans are convinced De Bruyne didn’t fancy playing against Fernandes. One United fan wrote on Twitter: “Kevin De Bruyne picked up an injury just not to face Bruno Fernandes in the midfield area at Old Trafford.”

Another said: “Another Classic Assist from Bruno Fernandes. De Bruyne come outside” “Bruno Fernandes is better than De Bruyne,” another fan simply put. “De bruyne come outside,” a fellow United fan said. One supporter put: “Bruno Fernandes is class though. Better than De Bruyne tbh.” Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been vocal on Fernandes’ impact, with the Norwegian claiming his new signing has brought standards up at United. “Bruno has come in as a leader and he has shown he is a leader,” Solskjaer said. “He is a winner. He does not take 99 percent as good enough. “I like to see that in a player. He doesn’t change coming into a new team.