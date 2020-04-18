Man Utd fans think Jadon Sancho dropped transfer hint in Instagram Live chat

Manchester United fans have started to dream of a potential transfer for Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United fans have been given fresh hope regarding the club’s reported pursuit of Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jadon Sancho, after the winger gave a cheeky hint about the move while on Instagram Live. The Dortmund winger indicated that he would be heading to Old Trafford with a subtle nod on Sunday.

Sancho continues to be linked with a big-money move to United this summer. The English youngster has emerged as one of the best attackers in Europe, and is wanted by a host of teams. United are said to be leading the way for the 20-year-old, and have reportedly made him their top target ahead of the upcoming window. And on Instagram on Sunday, he indicated that the deal could be done.

While on a live session with fans, one supporter asked him directly to hint if he would join the Red Devils. The comment read: “sip water if your [sic] joining United”. After the comment was posted, Sancho reached for a nearby water bottle and took a sip while smirking. This led United fans to believe the 20-year-old would be heading for Old Trafford once the window opens.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “SANCHO TO UNITED CONFIRMED! Welcome Sancho!” “That’s Sancho to United confirmed then lol,” another wrote. “It’s confirmed! Sancho to United in the summer!” one posted. “SANCHO TO UNITED CONFIRMED IN HIS LIVESTREAM!!!” one excitedly wrote.