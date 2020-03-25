Man Utd fans told to expect four exits this summer – including Paul Pogba

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad clear out will continue at pace this summer with at least four top players expected to be shown the Old Trafford exit door

Paul Pogba is just one of a minimum of four Manchester United stars who are expected to be sold by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer, as the Norwegian plots a ruthless overhaul of his playing staff.

The Athletic state that Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard and Chris Smalling – who is presently on loan at Serie A side Roma – will all be plying their trade for new clubs next season.

Solskjaer had led his side on an 11-game unbeaten run prior to football’s curtailment in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, in a sequence that included wins over Chelsea and Manchester City.

The signing of Bruno Fernandes has galvanised the team and given Old Trafford chiefs even more belief that they have the right man in charge of the club.

United are intent on strengthening the squad further once the transfer window opens, with James Maddison, Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho high on the shopping list.

The Red Devils are also set to battle it out with Borussia Dortmund for Birmingham City’s 16-year-old star Jude Bellingham, who is one of the most sought after young talents in football.

United are willing to offer around £30m to sign Bellingham and Starsport have exclusively revealed that they are set to offer him a bumper £100,000-a-week contract.

The teenager is set to turn down a number of top Premier League sides, including Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, with United and Dortmund the two frontrunners to secure his signature.

Meanwhile, Juventus have reportedly overtaken Real Madrid as the team most likely to recruit Pogba.

The World Cup winner has previously played for the Serie A outfit, returning to United from Turin for £89m back in 2016.

He was seen training in the famous black and white Bianconeri jersey this week following Blaise Matuidi having tested positive for coronavirus.

And Italian outlet Tuttosport claim that Juventus are in pole position for Pogba, regardless of agent Mino Raiola hinting that Real are leading the way for his signature.