Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea makes huge €300,000 donation to coronavirus fight

David De Gea’s native Spain is one of the worst affected countries in the coronavirus epidemic and the death toll is rising dramatically

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has made a €300,000 donation to help out in the fight against the coronavirus in his native Spain.

The Red Devils stopper wanted to make the donation to the local authority anonymously in the capital Madrid, which is at the epicentre of the pandemic in the country.

But president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, made it public knowledge, writing on Twitter: “Thank you De Gea. The great help you have provided to the Community of Madrid will be key to fighting COVID-19. Eternally grateful, proud of you.”

The money will help provide medical equipment and support vulnerable families, according to Marca.

Spain has been one of the worst affected countries by the pandemic, its death toll of almost 3,500 second only to Italy and higher than China, where the outbreak began.

De Gea, a Madrid native, played for Atletico before joining United almost a decade ago.

The city is one of the worst affected regions in Spain as it struggles to come to terms with the sheer number of patients needing help.

It is not the first time the shot-stopper anonymous donation has been highlighted by health authorities, after he donated €200k to Alicante and Murcia health services.

The 29-year-old Spanish international goalkeeper is also a regular at charity events organised by the Manchester United Foundation.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola and Barcelona star Lionel Messi had previously donated €1,000,000 to the coronavirus cause.

De Gea is currently not having the best of times at Old Trafford after several below par performances in recent months.

Before the outbreak of coronavirus there had been calls for him to be ousted from his spot as No 1 goalkeeper at the club.

On loan keeper Dean Henderson is playing well at Sheffield United and is itching for a return to the Red Devils.

All of this seems irrelevant at the moment, however, with people’s lives at risk.