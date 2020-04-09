Man Utd handed Jadon Sancho transfer problem despite £400k wage offer as Chelsea get boost

Manchester United risk losing out on signing Jadon Sancho if they don’t qualify for the Champions League next season.

Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho is prepared to reject a move to Old Trafford if they fail to secure Champions League football next season and that’s despite the Red Devils offering the Borussia Dortmund winger a lucrative £400,000-a-week deal.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Sancho one of the club’s top summer priorities as he looks to bolster his attacking options. The 20-year-old has been in fantastic form this season and so far has scored 17 goals and has provided 19 assists in just 35 appearances for the German club. However, the youngster’s rapid development over the past few seasons has attracted the attention of several top clubs across Europe and United face competition to sign Sancho from Chelsea and Liverpool. With several teams to choose from, playing the in the Champions League remains an important consideration for Sancho, according to The Sun.

United had hoped they could tempt the former Manchester City winger to Old Trafford by offering him a reported £400,000-a-week deal. However, with football suspended given the coronavirus pandemic, Dortmund are in no hurry to make a decision on selling one of their star players. As it stands United are fifth in the table and are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with nine league games left to play.

However, the Red Devils chances of qualifying for the Champions League could rest heavily on the outcome of City’s appeal against their two-season ban from European club competitions. City have already registered an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport for the ban relating to “serious breaches” of Uefa’s financial regulations. If City’s appeal is unsuccessful, then fifth place in the Premier League would qualify for the Champions League. And while this would give United a much better chance at qualifying for Europe’s biggest competition, they still have Wolves, Sheffield United, Tottenham and Arsenal within five points of them, with the Blades and the Gunners also holding a game in hand.