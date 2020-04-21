Man Utd hero Darren Fletcher’s new role at Old Trafford explained

Manchester United hero Darren Fletcher has returned to Old Trafford in a new role.

Manchester United hero Darren Fletcher has returned to Old Trafford to become an ambassador for the club. The Scot spent 12 years at the club earlier in his career, playing a key role in their success under Sir Alex Ferguson. And it now seems like he’s the latest club figure to return to the Red Devils since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as manager.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Fletcher has taken on an ambassadorial role at Old Trafford. He’s yet to formally announce his retirement but hasn’t signed for another club since leaving Stoke in the summer, having departed the Red Devils in 2015 to join West Brom. Last week a club video showed Fletcher sporting the club’s training top – leading to speculation he’d be returning to Old Trafford as a coach. But that isn’t the case and the 36-year-old will now be performing ambassadorial duties instead. Fletcher was a big player for United during the later years of Ferguson’s reign, making his debut in 2002 and going on to make 342 appearances for the club. During that time he won five Premier League titles. KEY STORY: Man Utd owners the Glazers may sell up faster because of coronavirus crisis

Fletcher was also part of the United side who beat Millwall to win the FA Cup in 2004 and also pocketed an EFL Cup winners medal in 2010. He’d previously spoken to Ed Woodward about possibly returning as a sporting director. But with recruitment going well under Solskjaer, the Red Devils have cooled interest in hiring somebody in that position. Fletcher is the latest club figure to return to United. Mike Phelan, who was a valuable assistant to Ferguson during the Scot’s time at the helm, was appointed Solskjaer’s No 2 in March last year. DON’T MISS Man Utd chief Ed Woodward could sign four free agents to save millions in transfer window Man Utd may turn to Memphis Depay or Wilfried Zaha because of Jadon Sancho difficulty Man Utd face Anthony Martial leaving Old Trafford if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fails mission

Richard Hartis made the step up from the academy to become part of Solskjaer’s coaching staff. And Quinton Fortune and Neil Wood are both currently coaching the United Under-23s. Patrice Evra returned to Carrington earlier in the season to work on his coaching badges but a role for the Frenchman is yet to be created. Meanwhile, speaking in February, Fletcher backed Solskjaer to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford. “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have been selfish and could have got players in for a quick fix,” he said.