Man Utd hero Paul Ince warns that some Premier League stars don’t want salary reductions

Paul Ince has warned that Premier League players will dig their heels in if they’re forced to reduce salaries.

Tottenham, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Norwich have faced criticism for furloughing non-playing staff while paying players in full.

In contrast, stars at Barcelona are taking a 70 per cent pay cut and Juventus’ first team have also agreed to freeze their pay for four months.

Ince believes if one top-flight club pressurises players to take reductions then it’ll cause a domino affect.

However, he reckons there could be plenty of opposition behind the scenes.

“You like to think that if one clubs makes the decision, then others will follow suit,” he said.

“Ultimately, if they don’t, they’ll get hammered for it.

“Clubs and players will then be put in a position where they’ve got to do it – or be forced to do it – rather than want to do it.

“It’s never nice for someone to have their wages cut. But with the times we’re in, it should be happening.

“Most players can give up money. If you’re earning £150,000 a week, losing 20 per cent of that won’t hurt.

“But it’s difficult as some players are saying: ‘why should we cut our wages?’

“They’re going to the PFA and it’s already starting to get messy.

“Okay if you think it’s wrong, you can get advice. But it’s not about lawsuits, it’s about looking after people who need help.”

All Premier League teams have been social distancing in accordance with government guidelines.

That means players haven’t been able to interact with each other in training.

Ince says the lack of face-to-face contact won’t have helped the situation.

“Everyone is doing individual workouts at home on their own,” he added.

“Players are on social media group chats and they’ll be discussing things, but plenty will still be saying: ‘I don’t want to donate any money’.

“That’s why it has to come from the clubs to tell them – whether you like it or not – this is what we have to do.

Ince is a Paddy Power ambassador.