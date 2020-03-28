Man Utd hero Paul Scholes risked Old Trafford exit with bold Arsenal statement

Paul Scholes spent his whole career at Manchester United, retiring twice, but his Old Trafford career could have ended much sooner after he refused to play against Arsenal

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes admits he made a decision he now regrets during his playing days, and it’s a choice that could have cost him his Old Trafford career.

Scholes spent his entire career at United and was a key member of the squad under legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

The midfielder was even persuaded to return to the Red Devils in 2012 despite hanging up his boots just months earlier.

But that career could have been a lot shorter after Scholes refused to play in a League Cup tie against Arsenal.

In an interview with former team-mate Gary Neville, Scholes said: “I don’t know why I did what I did in 2001, but it is something I really regretted doing.

“I wasn’t in a great mood. I had been left out the Liverpool game the previous weekend and I knew that the team going down to Arsenal in the cup was basically a reserve side.

“I just got a bee in my bonnet that I wasn’t happy with things.

“I had my reasons but it was stupid really. I ended up getting fined and having to apologise, but I was lucky.

“The manager would have been within his rights to get rid of me.”

Scholes had been linked with a move to Italy around the time of the League Cup clash with the midfielder turning down advances from Inter Milan.

Scholes had many plaudits during his playing days, including former Inter boss Marcello Lippi.

Lippi had said: “Paul Scholes would have been one of my first choices for putting together a great team.

“That goes to show how highly I have always rated him.

“Scholes is a player I have always liked, because he combines great talent and technical ability with mobility, determination and a superb shot.

“He is an all-round midfielder who possesses character and quality in abundance.

“In my opinion, he’s been one of the most important players for United under Sir Alex.”