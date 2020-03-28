Man Utd hero Sir Alex Ferguson was wrong about one player – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows it

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears set to sell a player Sir Alex Ferguson tipped for the top.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could finally sell Phil Jones this summer, with Newcastle showing interest in the England international ahead of the summer transfer window. It seems a very long time ago that he was tipped for the very top by Sir Alex Ferguson, who even compared him to club legend Duncan Edwards.

Manchester United hero Ferguson signed Jones from Blackburn Rovers in 2011. Knowing that Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic were approaching the twilight years of their careers, the Scot believed Jones had the potential to emulate the duo at Old Trafford. His first season went well enough. Jones impressed in a variety of different roles as the Red Devils narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City. And his second, even though injuries started to rear their head, was positive as well. In 2013, after the Red Devils beat Aston Villa to clinch the league title, Ferguson lauded Jones. And he expressed a belief that the centre-back could become the club's best-ever player.

"Jones, arguably the way he is looking, could be our best ever player," Ferguson said at the time. "I think Jones may be one of the best players we have ever had, no matter where we play him. "At 21 years of age, he is going to be a phenomenal player. I think he can play anywhere on the pitch. "He has such a massive influence, with his instinct and reading of the game. He has a drive about him." But things haven't worked out the way Ferguson thought. Jones' stock has fallen drastically in the years since the Scot left Old Trafford, with the player now expected to leave this summer.

He’s regressed under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and now Solskjaer. He knows it, too, and is open to leaving United for a new challenge elsewhere. It was just last year where the Red Devils gave Jones a new contract, tying him to the club until 2023. But Jones has done little of note in the time since and even turned down the offer of a testimonial because he believed nobody, besides his family, would turn up. He’s certainly way down the pecking order under Solskjaer. The Norwegian has settled on Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire as his preferred centre-back pairing, with the duo impressing of late.