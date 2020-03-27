Man Utd icon urges Premier League chiefs to make Liverpool title decision but has worry

Manchester United icon Darren Fletcher has urged the Premier League to resume matches to Liverpool’s title campaign can continue.

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher insists the Premier League must not scrap this season’s results when play is allowed to resume following the coronavirus epidemic.

There is an air of uncertainty surrounding the rest of the football season, which has been preliminary suspended until April 3. The postponement is expected to be extended into the summer as Britain has yet to experience the peak coronavirus outbreak. Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and are on course for their first top-flight title in 30 years. Meanwhile, United are fifth and were closing in on the Champions League places with an 11-match unbeaten run. And Fletcher wants to see both sides given the chance to continue their season instead of annulling previous results.

“You can speculate about cup competitions and things like that, but the biggest thing for me is the Premier League, and the leagues have to be finished,” Fletcher told BBC Radio 5 Live. “Even the knock-on effect of that for the Champions League next season, forget about that, these are easier things to delay and cancel and postpone. “When you’re 30 games into a Premier League season, it’s very difficult not to see it out.” Meanwhile, there is some concern on how this season’s Champions League will finish.

Some reports suggest the European tournament could revert to one-legged ties in order to race through the remaining matches. But Fletcher fears it could lead UEFA creating a Super League consisting of just the biggest clubs, as they have proposed in the past. “It will all come down to money, as everything does. The powers that be, the money involved, sponsorship deals,” he added. “The Champions League are not going to just accept that, there is no way they are going to accept that.