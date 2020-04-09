Man Utd issued £50m Paul Pogba transfer warning with damning Odion Ighalo claim

Manchester United have been warned about selling Paul Pogba because finding a better player of the same quality will be difficult for the club.

Manchester United have been warned about selling Paul Pogba because the club can no longer attract a player of his quality to the club. That is the opinion of Watford striker Troy Deeney. Pogba has been linked with a move away from United for quite some time after the World Cup winner hinted at wanting a “new challenge” last summer.

This season hasn’t worked out for Pogba, who has been forced to sit on the sidelines with an ankle injury. Pogba, who turned 27 last month, has only managed to make eight appearances for United this campaign. However, Deeney thinks the Red Devils should be wary about selling the Frenchman. “You let him go, you’re taking a hit on the £90million you spent, you let him go for £50m, what’s coming in that’s better that Man United are attracting? Deeney told The United Stand.

The Hornets hit-man also feels Pogba has been treated unfairly for his past comments and doesn’t think Bruno Fernandes would see a similar response if he decided to leave next year if the Red Devils went another season without challenging for a trophy. “Do you not think though, where did United finish last season, no finals or anything and he’s a world-class player, won the World Cup saying ‘I’m not sure I’m going to stick around for this,’ that’s wrong? Deeney said about Pogba. “He’s saying one of the top three clubs in revenue, one of the biggest clubs in the world is not challenging for anything, I might look at a different team that is.

“The way he would have went around it, or said it, or communicated it, 100% you can disagree with that. “If Bruno turned around next year, full-year at Man United, finished sixth and went ‘I think I’m going to leave this isn’t for me,’ he isn’t getting nowhere the same amount of stick as Pogba.” There have been reports that United appear to have lowered their asking price for Pogba by a third, to around £100million, with Real Madrid and Juventus interested in the midfielder. Although Deeney has questioned the calibre of players the Red Devils could attract if they sold him and cited the example of how they signed Odion Ighalo as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku. “You lot weren’t looking at Ighalo last year. So where’s your market, who’s your replacement? Deeney added.