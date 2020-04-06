Man Utd lead Chelsea in £115m Jadon Sancho transfer race as Man City clause explained

Manchester United are leading Chelsea in the race to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are leading Chelsea in the race for Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils will have to spend a massive £115m to land the England international though.

Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard have made Sancho a top target as they look to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City. No agreement has yet to be reached between Dortmund and either club with uncertainty because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Goal claim United lead the way for Sancho despite the 20-year-old being a boyhood Chelsea fan. Dortmund are reportedly planning for their future without the England star.

The Bundesliga giants will not let Sancho go for less than £115m though and chief executive and Hans-Joachim Watzke will not accept anything less. “I can clearly say that despite the existential crisis [for football] even the richest clubs don’t have to believe they can go bargain hunting at Dortmund,” Watzke told Bild. “We must not sell anyone below value. “Even before the coronavirus outbreak, we said that we prefer that Jadon stays with us.

“At the end of the day, however, you always have to respect what the player wants.” Sancho left Manchester City in 2017 for but now looks set to return to the Premier League. City have a right to match any bid made for the 20-year-old because of a clause they put in the contract when selling the youngster. There is nothing to stop Sancho from joining United though. The winger has had an incredible season, netting 17 goals and providing 19 assists in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has opened up on what he has been doing to keep himself busy during these troubling times. “I think I’m the same as everyone else,” said Solskjaer. “There’s some Peaky Blinders and the whole series to go through, with the different episodes and all the old ones like The Sopranos, just classics. “I watched The Joker the other night, which was a bit of a wake-up call but, then again, we’re thinking about people now, as well, with mental-health issues, when you’re isolating on your own.