Man Utd legend Gary Neville calls for 12-month transfer window to help football catch up

Gary Neville has outlined a five-point plan for the remainder of the football season when it is able to be resumed

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes there needs to be a “open transfer window from May and … all the way through 20/21” when football is able to return in order to “give clubs agility”.

Nearly all professional football leagues across the world are currently suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and it is currently unknown when it will be able to return.

There has been a lot of debate over what should happen but Neville has been steadfast in his belief that the season should be completed whenever it is considered safe enough for the football to start again.

Now, Neville has outlined a five-point plan for when football returns on Twitter, writing: “Finish this season in a short time frame when safe. Condense next season if needed.

“Open transfer window from May and run it all the way through 20/21 to give clubs agility. Extend player contracts to complete 19/20. Financial packages for clubs in need including non-league.”

Neville has previously warned that it could be “three or four months” before the season is able to resume.

Speaking to CNN, the United hero said: “I think at this moment in time it’s inconceivable that football will return for the next three to four months because of the fact that we’ve just been put essentially on a lockdown.

“Football will not return because all the resources that are required to run a football stadium, which requires the police and the ambulance services, will not be available in the next few months.

“They’ll obviously be in hospitals and in the care homes looking after the sick and people who need it the most.

“Health comes first – of the fans, the players, the staff, the people who enter the stadiums. The most important thing is that we are about to embark on a huge crisis for our country.