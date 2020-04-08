Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand admits he used to argue with Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney

Rio Ferdinand was part of the Manchester United team with Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney that won the Champions League in 2008 as well as three Premier League titles

Rio Ferdinand has admitted he used to argue with Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney during their time at Manchester United.

The Englishman won six Premier League titles and a Champions League at Old Trafford in his 12 seasons there.

And most of them were shared with the Juventus star and England’s all-time top scorer.

But Ferdinand made a surprising admission about his relationship with the pair during their time under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 41-year-old posted a snap with Dimitar Berbatov, Ronaldo and Rooney while the defender climbs over them for a celebration.

Accompanying this snap, the former defender said: “To play behind these three was the stuff of dreams.

“Goals, energy, skill, composure, desire, speed, decision making all in those three.

“Did we argue? Tick.

“Did we demand more of each other? Tick.

“Was there in-house competition? Tick.

“Did we appreciate each other? Tick.

“Did we win? Tick.”

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in nearly 300 appearances for the Red Devils before playing at Real Madrid and Juventus.

While Rooney spent 13 seasons at Old Trafford, scoring 253 goals in nearly 560 appearances for United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for a new scoring talent to don the famous red shirt in Jadon Sancho.

And Ferdinand has advised the Borussia Dortmund star to reject the approaches of competitors.

Speaking on an Instagram Q&A, the former defender said: “As good as Jadon Sancho is I don’t think he gets into Liverpool’s team right now.

“Whether he’s a better player than any of them, right now I don’t think he is.

“Potentially I think he could be, but right now the three of them play so well together, how do you break that up?

“That’s the thing for Liverpool, how do they evolve from where they are now?

“That’s a big thing for Klopp but it’s a great position to be in. Who wouldn’t want to be in that position?”