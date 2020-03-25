Man Utd ‘looking at bargain transfer for unwanted Diego Godin’ from Inter Milan

The Red Devils have tried to sign Godin in the past and are once agains considering the veteran centre back as an option once the summer transfer window opens

Manchester United could reportedly attempt to sign Inter Milan centre-back Diego Godin this summer, as boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks at recruiting experienced options as backup for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Godin spent nine seasons with Atletico Madrid before joining Inter to play under Antonio Conte ahead of the Serie A side’s 2019-20 campaign.

But the move has not worked out for the Uruguay international this summer, though, as Conte does not believe that the defender fits into his preferred 3-5-2 formation.

And United are now looking to boost their defensive strength in depth with a move for the veteran defender, claims Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

Godin has only played in 16 Serie A games out of a possible 25 for Inter Milan this season all things point towards ex-Chelsea boss Conte not stand in his way if he were to seek a move away.

La Liga side Valencia are also rumoured to be interested in bringing him back to Spain and the 34-year-old could favour a return to a Spanish-speaking country.

Barcelona star Gerard Pique described Godin as ‘the centre-half of a generation’ and it seems Solskjaer feels the same way.

His contract at San Siro does not expire until the summer of 2022 so United will have to fork out a transfer fee if they want him.

The report does not mention a figure but with pace never having been one of his major assets, Godin’s age will not prevent Inter from asking for a significant fee.

While Chris Smalling spent last season on loan at Roma and could join Phil Jones looks destined to leave United this summer, Solskjaer still has the option of Eric Bailly to call upon on at the back.

And the Ivorian says the Norwegian’s experience as a player can help the club go from strength to strength.

“Yeah, it’s also important being able to work with someone who is a former player,” Bailly told ESPN FC.

“Someone who understands the players’ situations, understands all the things that can happen from time to time.

“Because football is not just played on the pitch, it’s also about all the things that go on around the game, the things that people don’t see… and he is someone that gets that and it helps the team a lot. Besides being a coach, he’s just a normal person, you know?

“I would say he’s like an uncle… and having someone like that in the club gives the players more strength.”