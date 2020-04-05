Man Utd make Harry Kane transfer decision after Tottenham star’s shock exit hint

Manchester United have been linked with Harry Kane after the Tottenham star hinted at a move away.

Manchester United have reportedly decided Harry Kane hasn’t given them sufficient encouragement to pursue a transfer deal yet, despite the player’s comments about possibly leaving Tottenham. The England international has long been on the radar of the Red Devils and is growing increasingly frustrated with life in north London, with Spurs getting nowhere near winning the Premier League title over the years.

Manchester United want a new striker this summer – and Kane could be available. The Tottenham star has fuelled talk of a move away by recently saying: "I love Spurs and always will love Spurs but it's one of those things. "I've always said if I don't feel we are progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I'm not one to stay there for the sake of it. "I'm an ambitious player. I want to improve, get better and become one of the top, top players. "It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team. So it's not a definite I'm going to stay there forever, but it's not a 'no' either." It's previously been reported that United will only go after Kane should they receive sufficient encouragement.

And The Athletic say it hasn’t reached that point just yet. United have found dealing with Tottenham chief Daniel Levy difficult ever since luring Dimitar Berbatov to Old Trafford in 2008. Luka Modric wanted to join the club in 2011 but Levy forced him to stay – before flogging him to Real Madrid 12 months later. In 2013, United offered more money than Real in order to sign Gareth Bale. But Spurs declined the offer, being reluctant to sell the Wales international to a direct rival, and again opted to send the player to Spain.

Jose Mourinho wanted Eric Dier over Nemanja Matic when he was at United in 2017. But he was left with no choice but to reunite with Matic, with Levy pricing them out of a deal for the England international. And the Tottenham supremo also thwarted the Red Devils when they attempted to sign Toby Alderweireld on Mourinho's watch in 2018. Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Ian Wright thinks Kane will wait until the end of the season before deciding his future. "Now they have a manager [in Jose Mourinho] who is a notorious winner of trophies," Wright told BBC Radio 5 Live.