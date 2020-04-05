Man Utd make Jack Grealish transfer decision with Aston Villa to fine star for incident

Manchester United have decided to press forward with their bid to sign Jack Grealish this summer.

Manchester United still want to sign Jack Grealish this summer, despite Aston Villa taking disciplinary action against him for breaching self-isolation rules to go partying. That’s according to the Daily Mail.

Grealish hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the weekend after crashing his Range Rover. The playmaker had been out partying with friends – breaching self-isolation government guidelines. And after doing so, he is alleged to have crashed his car in the street in Birmingham, before leaving his details with a passerby. Villa confirmed on Monday that they would be taking disciplinary action against the club captain, with his fine going to charity.

On the pitch, Grealish has enjoyed a terrific season, and has been heavily linked with a move to United. The Red Devils are believed to be closing in on a deal to sign the playmaker in the summer. The Mail reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will pay £80million to sign him at the end of the season. Taking to Instagram, Grealish apologised for his actions and took the time to urge fans to remain indoors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “Hi everybody, just want to do a quick video message just to say how deeply embarrassed I am by what has happened this weekend. “I know it is a tough time for everyone at the moment, being locked indoors for so long, and I obviously got a call off a friend asking to go round to his and I stupidly agreed to do so. “I don’t want anyone to make the same mistake as I did so I obviously urge everyone to stay at home and follow the rules and the guidelines of what we’ve been asked to do. “I know for a fact that I will be doing that in the near future now and like I said I urge everyone to do the same.