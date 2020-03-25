Man Utd make Odion Ighalo transfer decision after being told price tag

Manchester United have been suitably impressed with the way Odion Ighalo has performed after signing on deadline day from China in a shock loan transfer

Manchester United are prepared to pay the £15m necessary to land the permanent signing of Odion Ighalo.

The Nigeria international has impressed club chiefs since arriving in January on loan.

He made the surprise move from Shanghai Shenhua following the injury to Marcus Rashford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate for a striker.

And the 30-year-old has already surpassed expectations, scoring four in three starts.

According to the Daily Mail, his move is not the same as an orthodox loan deal.

It is set to run out on May 31 which means United may have to negotiate an extension with Shanghai Shenhua.

It follows the coronavirus crisis, which has decimated the football calendar and forced the season to come to a temporary halt.

However, world players’ union FIFPro is working on a solution to the contract uncertainty which surrounds multiple players across the globe.

Nevertheless, the Old Trafford club are keen on bringing in the ex- Watford star on a permanent basis.

Shanghai have placed a £15m valuation on the player, who turns 31 in the summer, and the Red Devils are happy to pay, the Daily Mail report.

Ighalo is currently on £300,000-a-week in China while United have been forking out £130,000-a-week for his services.

The forward was initially seen as a stop-gap to help boost an injury-stricken squad.

But he can now end up becoming a key player under Solskjaer, who was looking to sign Josh King from Bournemouth on deadline day.

The Norwegian was suitably impressed after United’s win over LASK in the Europa League and hinted a permanent move was on the cards.

“He will improve and get better,” he said.

“He has qualities we saw in him that we needed. And we will still need those qualities next season — so let’s see what we will do.”