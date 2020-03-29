Man Utd make Sancho transfer decision, Chelsea contact Coutinho, Arsenal raid Liverpool

The summer transfer window is approaching despite the coronavirus pandemic and the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all looking to strengthen.

Man Utd hatch defender plan Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign a defender in the summer transfer window – but not a top-profile one because of Harry Maguire. The England international set the club back a huge £80million during the summer window and the Red Devils won’t be spending a similar amount on a centre-back this summer. Manchester United signed Maguire a year after Jose Mourinho had wanted to bring him to Old Trafford. It recently emerged that Mourinho was only willing to pay £50million for the England international in the summer of 2018 and feared forking out more because it would damage his reputation. However, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United made Maguire the world’s most-expensive defender by paying an eye-watering £80m to secure his signature. The Red Devils’ defence has impressed of late, keeping nine clean sheets from their last 11 matches across all competitions. But, despite that, The Athletic say United are eyeing another defender for the summer transfer window. However, because of how much they paid for Maguire in the summer, the calibre of player they’re looking to recruit isn’t ‘top-profile’.

Liverpool sent message over Sadio Mane Liverpool should only consider selling Sadio Mane if they are guaranteed to sign Timo Werner, according to Reds icon Steve Nicol. Mane has been tentatively linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer. “That’s only any good if you bring in Timo Werner,” he said of Liverpool selling Mane. “Unfortunately there aren’t many [players like Werner] around. “What if Werner wants to go elsewhere? “The way it’s being talked about is if it’s done. ‘Timo Werner says he wants to go, so it’s done’. “Guess what, there was a guy called Kylian Mbappe who told everyone he wanted to go to Real Madrid, he ended up at PSG.”

Chelsea face David Alaba battle Chelsea will have to fight off La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid in their pursuit of long-term transfer target David Alaba. The Blues are on the hunt for a new left-back but will have a hard task signing up the Bayern Munich ace due to new interest from Spain, according to reports. Chelsea identified Alaba as a potential signing back in January, with new manager Frank Lampard experiencing a selection headache on the left side of defence. Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri have failed to convince at Stamford Bridge this season, and while the former has recently regained his place in the starting XI Lampard is still keen to bring in some fresh competition this summer. Chelsea had been favourites to snap up the Austrian in January, but Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly now joined the race for the 27-year-old’s signature. SportBILD claim La Liga’s top two pose a serious threat to the Blues’ transfer plans and would have no qualms about splashing out £60million on the experienced defender.

Man Utd make Jadon Sancho top target Manchester United have made Jadon Sancho their top summer transfer target. The Borussia Dortmund and England winger is expected to leave the Bundesliga this summer with the Red Devils and Chelsea both linked. And the Evening Standard claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Sancho to make a switch to Old Trafford first and foremost. United are also interested in Aston Villa star Jack Grealish and Leicester midfielder James Maddison.

Chelsea make contact with Philippe Coutinho Chelsea have made contact with Barcelona as they sound out the possibility of signing Philippe Coutinho, according to reports. The Brazilian playmaker is currently on-loan at Bayern Munich but the Blues are interested in bringing the former Liverpool star back to the Premier League. Chelsea are said to be at the front of the queue to sign Coutinho who has struggled to make an impact at Barcelona since his move from Anfield in January 2018. The 27-year-old has spent this season on loan at Bayern Munich but a return to England could be on the cards, according to Spanish publication Sport. The report claims Chelsea have already approached Barcelona over a potential move, while they have also made enquiries about Coutinho’s intentions.

Arsenal eye Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren would be a good signing for Arsenal because he is better than Shkodran Mustafi, according to Gunners fan, radio presenter and comedian Ian Stone. Lovren has been linked with a move to both Arsenal and their north London rivals Tottenham. “I am genuinely optimistic about the future within Arsenal,” Stone said on Love Sport Radio. “I think it’s all coming to an end now! Dejan Lovren, really?” However, the presenter then admitted Lovren would be an upgrade on some of Arsenal’s defenders, namely the much-maligned Mustafi. “[Lovren’s] alright, he’s a bit hot-headed isn’t he?” Stone added.

“Well he played once for [Liverpool recently] as far as I can tell and they lost. “I mean l listen, he’s not great, I saw Troy Deeney the other week boss him a little bit. “I don’t think he’s great, I think he’s an upgrade on most of the centre-halves we’ve got, that’s my general feeling. “But listen, he’s not the worst player in the world, Champions League winner is he not? “And I think he’s got some experience and he can play.

