Man Utd ‘make shock Arturo Vidal transfer offer’ – and Barcelona star adopts stance

Manchester United could sign Arturo Vidal from Barcelona when the transfer window reopens this summer.

Manchester United have reportedly lodged a shock offer to sign Arturo Vidal. The Barcelona star has struggled for minutes this season, leading to talk he could be about to leave the club. But while the Red Devils are supposedly keen on the Chile international, he would prefer to join Inter Milan instead.

Manchester United were linked with Vidal heavily in the summer of 2014 following his impressive performances for Juventus. However, on that occasion, the Red Devils opted against signing the veteran because of concerns over his injury record. Vidal has since gone on to win trophies at Bayern Munich and Barcelona, shining for both clubs. And Italian outlet Calcio Mercato claim United have lodged a surprising offer to the midfielder as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to bring more experience to his midfield. At Juventus, Vidal struck up a good relationship with Pogba in the middle of the park.

The duo were vital players for Antonio Conte, propelling the Serie A giants to four successive titles during their time together. But while United appear to want Vidal, the report claims his preference is a reunion with Conte at Inter instead. As things stand the Serie A giants aren’t willing to meet his conditions. The Barcelona star wants a three-year deal and Inter are reluctant to give him that. And what happens next remains to be seen. Vidal has scored six goals and registered two assists from 22 La Liga matches – but only started eight times so far this season.

As well as the Barcelona star, United have other targets on their radar. Jadon Sancho is currently top of the list, with the Borussia Dortmund star enjoying a terrific Bundesliga campaign over in Germany. Jack Grealish is also being eyed, with United impressed by his stirring performances for Aston Villa in the Premier League. And Jude Bellingham remains on the agenda at Old Trafford, despite Dortmund appearing to be frontrunners in the race for the 16-year-old’s signature. United chief Ed Woodward has insisted he’ll back Solskjaer in the transfer market, saying: “The recruitment department is working to a clear plan and philosophy, along with Ole and his coaching staff.