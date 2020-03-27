Man Utd make training decision as coronavirus plunges Premier League into chaos

Manchester United have drawn up a plan of action at a time where the coronavirus threatens to end the Premier League season early.

Manchester United will reportedly train as normal throughout the enforced suspension of football. The rest of the Premier League season is up in the air with the coronavirus continuing to cause chaos around the world.

The Mirror say that United have decided they’ll train as normal throughout the enforced break. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad supposedly intend to stick to their daily training schedule at their AON Training Complex. All English football league games are currently off the agenda, with the Premier League suspending sport until April 3 at the earliest. United have been on a good run of late, with Solskjaer’s side unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions. And, in order to ensure their players don’t have their fitness levels drop off, the Red Devils have decided to adopt this stance. United want their players to remain at their peak before the expected resumption of the season next month. KEY STORY: Man Utd owners the Glazers set asking price and demands for club sale after ‘two meetings’

But they’ve not yet decided whether they’ll arrange behind closed doors matches at their training ground to keep their squad sharp. United were due to face Tottenham on Sunday afternoon in north London. But, along with the rest off the teams in the top flight, they’re now facing a wait to see what happens with the coronavirus continuing to disrupt things around the world. United boss Solskjaer said before the suspension that he and the club would back any decision made by Premier League bigwigs. “I would understand, yes, under the circumstances,” he said when asked about games being taken off the schedule. DON’T MISS Man Utd determined to beat Chelsea to Kalidou Koulibaly Man Utd sent Bruno Fernandes ‘liability’ warning What Man Utd owners the Glazers think about potential £200m Old Trafford upgrade

“Of course it’s up to the experts to decide and the main concern must be the health of the general public and the decision that will be made we will back. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. “We have to get on with it when we can. I think football is for fans. “Without fans we are nothing anyway. The game should be always for them. It’s still on telly, but tomorrow [Thursday] we might get a different message or in two weeks.” After the suspension was announced, Solskjaer then sent a message to fans again.