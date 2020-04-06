Man Utd may choose Cristiano Ronaldo over Harry Kane transfer – because of Ed Woodward

Manchester United love signing the world’s biggest names and, recently, have been backed to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham in the summer transfer window. However, Cristiano Ronaldo could sensationally leave Juventus amid the coronavirus crisis, with the Serie A giants’ financial situation up in the air. And the club may be tempted to finally bring the Portugal international back – because of Ed Woodward.

When Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in the summer of 2018, that was expected to be the last big-money transfer of the forward’s career.

However, the Portugal international could be on the move this summer due to the Serie A giants’ financial situation.

With the coronavirus crisis causing chaos across the world, Juventus players have agreed to go four months without pay in order to help the club out financially.

Yet Ronaldo, Il Messaggero say, could leave if Juventus are unable to keep up with his financial demands when the crisis is eventually over.

And while he’s entering the twilight years of his career, United could be tempted to enter the race for the Portugal international’s signature.

Kane has been linked, with the Tottenham star recently opening the door to an exit by suggesting he wouldn’t be at Spurs forever if they don’t match his ambitions.

But Woodward could be tempted to go for Ronaldo who, ever since taking over from David Gill in 2013, has had the Juventus star as a fantasy target.

