Man Utd ‘meet with agents’ to solve right wing problem ahead of transfer window

Man Utd have reportedly held talks with the agent of former Liverpool and Arsenal transfer target Thomas Lemar as the Atletico Madrid winger eyes a move from the La Liga club

Manchester United have reportedly started meeting with agents in a bid to get their summer transfer business moving.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to solve a number of problems in his squad – and finding a new right winger is high on his list of priorities.

According to ESPN, Solskjaer and United have already made a move – by holding talks with the representatives of Atletico Madrid playmaker Thomas Lemar.

The versatile midfielder would fill a void for United on the right flank as he looks to leave Atletico Madrid following a tough spell.

The French international was heavily linked with a Premier League move to either Arsenal or Liverpool before he headed to Spain in 2018.

But things have not worked out for Lemar in France, and the former Monaco star is looking for a fresh opportunity.

It is claimed United believe his creativity and dangerous left foot, particularly cutting in from the right flank, can be a major asset as they aim to bolster their attacking options after finding goals hard to come by in the early stages of the season.

He was wanted by the club at the end of the 2016/17 season and is now back on the shortlist with contact already established with his representatives.

Lemar was again linked with Arsenal in the January transfer window with Tottenham also credited with an interest.

A move never materialised, although manager Diego Simeone certainly suggested he would be happy to allow him to leave.

Speaking in January, Simeone said: “The facts speak for themselves, better than words. It is certain that he has not been able to show all his qualities,” said the 49-year-old.

“Each time that he has been available, I have tried to play him. I have always been enthusiastic about his qualities as a player.

“He has not met the expectations set for him, but we have always had the same expectations.

“Today, who is to know if he will stay or not. His representatives are working hard. The clubs, they operate on what they need.”