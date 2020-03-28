Man Utd news as Bruno Fernandes confesses to Pep Guardiola touchline row regret

Bruno Fernandes has revealed he regrets mocking Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola during Manchester United’s derby win

Bruno Fernandes admits he made a mistake in mocking Manchester rival Pep Guardiola.

The Manchester United ace put his finger to his mouth and appeared to tell City boss Guardiola to shut up during the derby at Old Trafford earlier this month.

The pair clashed on the sidelines as Guardiola watched his side crash to a 2-0 defeat.

Fernandes could be seen talking to the Spaniard, before walking away and holding a finger up to his lips.

The midfielder has revealed he let himself down – and that he should have just ignored Guardiola at the time of the incident.

He said: “As everything in life, nothing is defined by what a person has or had and won. I condemn myself because the best response would have been to remain silent – and he would have been left to speak alone.”

Fernandes, meanwhile, admits the £47m fee United paid for him to join them from Sporting Lisbon was too much.

The fee could rise to £67.3m depending on how successful he is at Old Trafford and Fernandes said: “Never were the values so high as now.

“I think it’s an exaggeration. My transfer, the figure mentioned, the add-ons that could still be, the value that was paid for me was very high. Players that were bought at that value some time ago were Ballon d’Or winners.”

Fernandes, 25, made a stunning start to life at United before the season was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

When it eventually resumes, he wants to follow in the footsteps of United legend Cristiano Ronaldo and fellow Portuguese ace Nani in going on to win bagfuls of trophies with the English giants.

He added: “Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani won big trophies here and that makes me want to achieve that.

“Nani, with whom I had the opportunity to train at Sporting, has always spoken well to me about Manchester United.

“And the fact that Cristiano has given me a lot of good references to whoever spoke to him during my transfer makes me proud, for a player like him to recognise my worth.

“Manchester was a dream club for me. Now I want to make the most of it to leave a mark here.”