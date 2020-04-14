Man Utd or Tottenham ‘most likely’ to secure Diego Godin transfer this summer

Diego Godin could leave Inter Milan in the summer after failing to deliver fully since signing from Atletico Madrid

Manchester United or Tottenham will reportedly be Diego Godin’s most likely destination should he leave Inter Milan in the upcoming transfer window.

The Uruguay international moved to the San Siro on a free transfer from Atletico Madrid last summer but he has been in and out of the team.

Boss Antonio Conte’s three-man defence has led to him not being utilised as much as he would have liked, while Alessandro Bastoni has often been preferred.

Godin established himself as one of the toughest defenders in Europe while playing in Spain and one of the most difficult to play against.

At 34 years old he is not getting any younger but the likes of United and Spurs could do with a no nonsense centre-back like him on their books.

And according to Italian outlet Tuttosport the Premier League giants are his most likely summer move.

United remain the favourites, although Tottenham and Jose Mourinho are also interested in Godin.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to add defensive reinforcements to his improving back line and the Red Devils have been linked with Godin before.

Tottenham have been shipping in goals for most of the season and could be looking for a replacement for Jan Vertonghen should he leave in the summer.

His contract at San Siro does not expire until the summer of 2022 so teams will have to fork out a transfer fee if they want him.

Godin, who won La Liga with Atletico in 2014 and was twice a Champions League runner-up with the Spanish club, has made 16 Serie A appearances this season.

He has made 136 appearances for his country since his debut in 2005, and is currently the national team captain.

Barcelona star Gerard Pique described Godin as ‘the centre-half of a generation’ recently.