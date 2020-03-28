Man Utd owners the Glazers could sign four good players with Tom Brady wage packet

Manchester United owners the Glazers are primed to hand NFL quarterback Tom Brady a big pay packet when he joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Odion Ighalo
Vedat Muriqi
Aaron Ramsey
Adrien Rabiot
Manchester United owners the Glazers have used their cash to entice NFL icon Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old is primed to complete his move to the American Football giants having left the New England Patriots and is in line to earn a salary close to £25million a year.
Manchester United fans are furious at the Glazers for pumping their cash into a deal for Brady for their other franchise, the Buccaneers.
One said: “Avram Glazer spending all of our money on Tom Brady’s wages im (sic) hearing??”
Another said: “Cancel football for the foreseeable future bc the Glazers getting paid off this Tom Brady to the Bucs news.”
“Just occurred to me that the Glazers were willing to front the cash for 42yr old Tom Brady but #MUFC still out here missing out on good transfers,” were the words of a third fan.
And another added: “Glazers got Tom Brady. It’s over at Man United.”
Express Sport now takes a look at the players United could sign using the same money that will be put towards Brady’s huge pay packet.
KEY STORY: Man Utd owners the Glazers set asking price and demands for club sale after ‘two meetings’
Odion Ighalo
Nobody expected Odion Ighalo to have a big impact at United when he signed on loan on transfer deadline day.
But the Nigeria international has, scoring four goals from eight appearances across all competitions so far.
Shanghai Shenhua, the 30-year-old’s parent club, are well aware of his importance to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.
And they’ve slapped a £15m price tag on the striker as a result.
Vedat Muriqi
Before United signed Ighalo on loan they were being backed to move for Fenerbahce hitman Vedat Muriqi.
Prior to the speculation he’d been in fine form but, after the move broke down, he had a drop off.
However, Muriqi has scored 13 goals from 25 appearances in total this season – which is rather impressive.
He’d only cost around £20m and, when you consider his goal threat, he’d represent a bargain.
DON’T MISS
Tottenham set price for Man Utd to sign Harry Kane
Man Utd chief Ed Woodward set to be given green light on huge transfer
What Man Utd owners the Glazers think about potential £200m Old Trafford upgrade
Aaron Ramsey
Aaron Ramsey only left Arsenal for Juventus on a free transfer back in the summer.
But the Wales international has struggled to make his mark in Italy and has already been linked with a summer exit.
United have emerged as potential suitors, particularly with Paul Pogba repeatedly linked with a move to the Serie A giants.
Ramsey would only cost £20m with Juve looking to raise funds.
But whether United would revive interest in the player, who was once wanted by Sir Alex Ferguson, is something only time will tell.
Adrien Rabiot
Ramsey isn’t the only midfielder to struggle at Juventus since moving to the Serie A giants in the summer.
Adrien Rabiot has toiled, too, with the France international failing to show his best form.
In January, it was claimed Juve had put a price tag of £25m for the ex-PSG star.
And that means that he’s another who United could sign with Brady’s eyewatering pay packet.
Signing him wouldn’t be straightforward, though, with Arsenal also admirers of the 24-year-old.