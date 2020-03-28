Man Utd owners the Glazers could sign four good players with Tom Brady wage packet

Manchester United owners the Glazers have used their cash to entice NFL icon Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old is primed to complete his move to the American Football giants having left the New England Patriots and is in line to earn a salary close to £25million a year.

Manchester United fans are furious at the Glazers for pumping their cash into a deal for Brady for their other franchise, the Buccaneers.

One said: “Avram Glazer spending all of our money on Tom Brady’s wages im (sic) hearing??”

Another said: “Cancel football for the foreseeable future bc the Glazers getting paid off this Tom Brady to the Bucs news.”

“Just occurred to me that the Glazers were willing to front the cash for 42yr old Tom Brady but #MUFC still out here missing out on good transfers,” were the words of a third fan.

And another added: “Glazers got Tom Brady. It’s over at Man United.”

Express Sport now takes a look at the players United could sign using the same money that will be put towards Brady’s huge pay packet.

