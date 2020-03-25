Man Utd owning Glazer family are more popular than ever after signing NFL legend Tom Brady

Manchester United remain owned by the Glazer family and they are still hugely unpopular with the fanbase. Tampa Bay Buccaneers supporters don’t feel the same way though

Manchester United fans might still be unhappy with the Glazer family – but they’ve never been more popular in Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers supporters are buzzing after Tom Brady was snapped up following his departure from the New England Patriots.

The quarterback is regarded as one of the greatest NFL players in history and he’ll get chance to prove he’s still got the magic at the Glazers’ franchise.

His deal with the Bucs is worth an eye-watering £42m and the Glazers were reportedly ‘intimately involved’ in getting the deal done.

Brady took to social media last week to announce the move had been sealed.

He wrote: “Excited, humble and hungry… if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year of the the year before that… you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day.

“I’m staring a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to what I love to do.

“I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them they can believe and trust in me… I have always believed that well done is better than well, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work!”

The Glazers have sanctioned big-money arrivals at United too.

Bruno Fernandes was drafted in from Sporting Lisbon after a protracted transfer saga.

The Portuguese has been a revelation since donning the famous red shirt.

Former United striker Dimitar Berbatov reckons the playmaker is the real deal.

“United look like a different team with Fernandes always looking to get on the ball, drive them forward and play the strikers in,” he told Betfair.

“I would have enjoyed playing in front of Fernandes because, for a striker, you are always willing to make runs when you know you have somebody in midfield who can find you with a pass.”

United are also expected to splash some cash once the transfer window finally reopens.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish and Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho are firmly on the agenda.