Man Utd players arrive for training as Odion Ighalo takes coronavirus measures

Manchester United stars arrived for training on Friday morning with Odion Ighalo wearing a mask to prevent coronavirus. The Red Devils arrived for training at Carrington as news broke of the Premier League suspending all games due to fears over the coronavirus. There will be no Premier League or EFL football until April 3 at the earliest.

And as United’s stars arrived for training the day after their impressive 5-0 win at LASK in the Europa League, players were pictured taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Ighalo, who is on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, wore a mask to protect himself from the virus. The former Watford man was put in quarantine following his move to United on deadline day in January due to fears over coronavirus. Ighalo was forced to wait before meeting his new team-mates as United took precautions to protect their players. Scott McTominay was also pictured with a snood covering his mouth and nose as he drove into Carrington on Friday morning.

United will not be back in action until April 4 at the earliest. Should Premier League allow games to be played, United will travel to Brighton. However, it remains to be seen how the Premier League will resolve the season. The statement on the Premier League and EFL suspension read: “The FA, Premier League, EFL and FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest. “This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the Covid-19 virus.

“It will also apply to all England team fixtures at every level and all FA competitions including the FA Cup and the Women’s FA Cup, along with academy and youth-team matches. “The decision is being made purely on the number of cases requiring self-isolation and the impact on facilities. Given the steps being taken across clubs, there is no alternative but for today’s action. “However, all parties are committed at this time to trying to complete this season’s domestic fixture programme and are liaising to establish appropriate options to do so. “The FA is liaising with the National League pyramids (men’s and women’s) and will continue to offer guidance and support. Any decision to continue playing or to postpone their respective competitions is a matter for each league as autonomous bodies within the game.