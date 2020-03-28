Man Utd players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has bought and sold rated

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer marks his first anniversary in permanent charge at Old Trafford today – so Starsport looks back and rates all of his transfer dealings so far

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was greeted at Manchester United with a big thumbs down when it came to whether he would be allowed to sign players last January.

However, the tides were turned in the summer transfer window as he was given a bumper budget by Ed Woodward and co.

Much of Solskjaer’s squad is now formed from players he has put together, while also shipping out plenty of deadwood around the club.

Starsport takes a closer look at each of his signings and sales and rates them out of 10.

Daniel James (8/10)

This signing set the tone for Solskjaer’s first transfer window where he was allowed to sign players.

Exciting British talent was the Norwegian’s flavour of the window, and that is exactly what a fresh-faced James provided in the form of a £15m arrival from Swansea.

He’s gone on to become a regular this season too, making 37 appearances in all competitions and regularly switching flanks.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (7/10)

Crystal Palace right-back Wan-Bissaka was the first ‘big-money’ signing Solskjaer made, and it’s fair to say he was investing for the future outlaying £45m for a 21-year-old with no European or international experience.

However, it looks like it will be a good move, with Wan-Bissaka already called up to the England senior team based on his performances this season.

Questions are still being asked about his attacking prowess, but if he can develop his crossing combined with his pace, he’ll be a serious threat down that United right-hand side for years.

Harry Maguire (6/10)

United defied all odds by making Maguire the most expensive defender ever when they signed ‘Slabhead’ for £85m from Leicester to round off their summer business.

Compared to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk or Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte, Maguire hasn’t quite lived up to the hype this season.

There’s still time for Maguire to become a world-class defender and not just a 2018 World Cup hero, but he needs to do a little more to prove it.

Bruno Fernandes (9/10)

This guy is the best player in the Premier League right now – and he’s not even been in England for two months!

Fernandes has completely galvanised United’s attack from the limp, striker-less group they were at the start of the season to one of the most feared front lines in Europe.

Marouane Fellaini (8/10)

A Jose Mourinho favourite but definitely well past his best, Solskjaer was right to cash in on Fellaini while he could.

The big Belgian is now out in China, where there has been no football for months due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Romelu Lukaku (8/10)

United did well not to lose too much cash on Lukaku after he flopped at Old Trafford.

Having signed him from Everton for £75m, they shipped him on to Inter Milan last summer for £72m, where he has been firing.

Matteo Darmian (7/10)

Having never really been in the offing for the first-team for years, Darmian was just sort of wondering around at Old Trafford in the end.

He only really went for pennies in the end as he returned to his native Italy, but a decent move from Solskjaer.

Ashley Young (7/10)

Getting any money for a 34-year-old is something of an achievement, as utility man Young followed Lukaku to Inter in January.