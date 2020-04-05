Man Utd receive Lautaro Martinez transfer boost as Barcelona make key decision

Manchester United have received a boost in their bid to sign Lautaro Martinez.

Barcelona want to pay a reduced fee for transfer target Lautaro Martinez this summer, in a major boost to Manchester United’s chances of signing the Inter Milan star.

Barca remain in the driving seat to sign 22-year-old Martinez. The Catalan giants are desperate for a new striker this summer, and have made the Argentine their top target. However, United are also keen, and are expected to go all-out to sign a new forward during the upcoming summer window. Having missed out on Erling Braut Haaland during the January window, they brought in Odion Ighalo on loan, and are expected to make his stay permanent once the summer window opens.

But they are still expected to explore the market for a new striker, and have been linked with Martinez. The Argentine looks set to leave Inter before too long, and has a reported release clause of £92million. However, Barcelona apparently don’t want to pay that, and will instead try to offer up two or three players in exchange as well as cash. That’s according to a report in Spanish outlet SPORT, claiming Inter aren’t interested in a swap deal.

The Serie A side will apparently only discuss a swap deal if a player is involved who they are actively interested in, meaning Barca could be forced to wait a year. That will be welcome news to United, who are unlikely to try and make a swap move. Meanwhile, Martinez’s agent, Beto Yaque, has insisted that the youngster remains solely focused on Inter. “It’s been said that Barcelona and Real Madrid both want him, but for him it’s like nothing is happening. Others wouldn’t sleep at night,” he said.