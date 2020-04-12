Man Utd send classy message to Man City after Pep Guardiola’s mum passes away

Manchester United sent a classy message to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sadly lost his mother Dolors Sala yesterday as she passed away after contracting coronavirus at the age of 82.

Guardiola’s mum battled the killer virus in Barcelona but became another victim of the worldwide pandemic. Tributes have flooded in for the City boss’ mother and rivals United showed their true class with a heartfelt message. The Red Devils tweeted: “Everyone at Manchester United is saddened to hear this terrible news. “We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family. #ACityUnited.” City confirmed that Dolors had died in a devastating statement.

“The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting coronavirus,” the statement read. “She was 82-years-old. “Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.” United legend Rio Ferdinand also sent his condolences, saying: “Sending my love & condolences to Pep and his family!”

City players expressed their sadness with goalkeeper Ederson leading the tributes. “Thoughts to Pep and his family that has a lot of strength at that moment. We are with you,” he wrote on Instagram. And Raheem Sterling said: “All my thoughts and my deepest condolences to Pep & his family. “Tragic news and a sad reminder for us all to stay home and protect our people.”