Man Utd sent Harry Kane transfer warning as Tottenham star urged to trust Jose Mourinho

Manchester United have been warned about trying to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham in the summer transfer window as they won’t be the only club interested in signing the England striker. That is the opinion of former Spurs and Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp.

Kane recently suggested that he would be willing to leave the north London club if they are not “moving in the right direction”, as the striker also insisted that he wouldn’t stay “for the sake of it”. Since Kane made his position clear the striker has been heavily linked with United, however, Redknapp has warned the Red Devils that they will not be the only club keeping tabs on him. “Loyalty and ambition are the two things this 26-year-old has to weigh up,” Redknapp told the Daily Mail. “More clubs than Manchester United would be interested in him.

“Who wouldn’t want Harry Kane leading their line? Not only is he a fantastic goalscorer, he is the sort of guy you want in your dressing room.” Redknapp doesn’t think Kane has shown a lack of respect to Tottenham in revealing his ambitions and believes the striker will weigh up his options if Spurs cannot help him win trophies. “Since my Instagram live chat with Harry Kane two weeks ago, there has been a lot of speculation about his future,” Redknapp said.

“We were talking about winning trophies and what he wants from his career, and he left the door open to leaving Tottenham. “Kane wasn’t being disrespectful — he was being honest. He had taken me on a tour of the room he was in, showing me his Premier League and World Cup Golden Boots. “But he wants to win trophies, not individual awards. “If he doesn’t feel Tottenham can help him achieve that, then of course he will consider his options.”