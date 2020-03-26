Man Utd stance on making Odion Ighalo transfer permanent revealed

Manchester United ace Odion Ighalo has impressed since heading to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keen to make Odion Ighalo’s loan move permanent this summer. The former Watford man has impressed since joining the Red Devils in the January transfer window. Ighalo, who’s on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, has netted four goals and chipped in with one assist under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And according to the Mirror, United want to make Ighalo’s loan spell permanent. United ace Ighalo insists he’ll talk about his Old Trafford future at the end of the season. When asked whether he’ll make his United move permanent, Ighalo told Sky Sports: “For now, I’m enjoying my time, I’m living my dream and I’m working hard. “It’s too early to talk about the future, now is for me to fight in every game, make sure I give my blood and sweat for the team, try to win games and make sure we end the season well. “After this season, we’ll see what’s going on.

“For now, I want to keep working day-by-day, game-to-game, improving and working with these great lads in this team and this great coach who had the confidence to bring me here. “I have to make sure I pay him back with goals, hopefully with trophies, winning games, fighting for the team, fighting for the badge and after this season, we talk about the next stage.” Ighalo followed Bruno Fernandes to Old Trafford in January. The Portugal playmaker has become an instant fan favourite at United, with Fernandes netting three goals and chipping in with four assists. Red Devils boss Solskjaer has been vocal on Fernandes’ impact, with the Norwegian claiming his new signing has brought standards up at United.