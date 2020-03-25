Man Utd star Anthony Martial shares gruesome snaps of bloody injury after Man City win

Anthony Martial scored in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Anthony Martial put in a man-of-the-match performance as Manchester United completed the league double over rivals Manchester City for the first time since 2011 but it appears to have come at a cost. Martial opened the scoring for United midway through the first half after a brilliant piece of imagination from Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international chipped over City’s defensive line from a free-kick to the onrushing Martial, with the 24-year-old finishing under the body of Ederson. That was Martial’s fourth goal in five starts across all competitions to bring his tally for the season to 16, just one short of his best-ever season at United. His performance also kept the City defence on their toes as his pace continued to concern the likes of Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi. He ran himself into the ground and even into City’s goalpost at one point towards the end of the game as he pressed Ederson for the ball.

Martial initially carried on but he was eventually taken off on 78 minutes to a rousing reception from the home crowd. Gary Neville was similarly impressed as he handed the striker the man-of-the-match award. But Martial was clearly in some discomfort after being taken off as he hobbled back to the bench. And the forward shared pictures of exactly why he was hobbling off the pitch at the end of the game.

Taking to Instagram, Martial posted two short videos on his story focusing on both his shins which showed some nasty grazes. Both shins appeared to have deep cuts which still looked fresh from his collision with the post. The cuts may have looked bad, but Martial seemingly brushed off the pain as he posted one clip with a ‘laughing’ emoji. The other clip he shared had a ‘raised fist’ emoji, implying he’s ready to battle on for United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will no doubt be hoping his star striker will be fit enough to feature, if not in the Europa League last-16 first-leg tie against LASK, then at least in next weekend’s Premier League clash with Tottenham.