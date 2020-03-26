Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes reacts to praise from Gary Neville and Roy Keane since move

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has picked up praise from the likes of Gary Neville and Roy Keane since moving to Old Trafford in January.

Manchester United signed Fernandes from Sporting in January, paying an initial £46million in order to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford. And he's made a fine start to life at his new club, scoring three goals and weighing in with three assists so far. Amid his storming start the United star has picked up praise from club legends Keane and Neville, both of which have been impressed by his recent performances. And Fernandes has now reacted to their words, admitting that he's delighted to be impressing club legends so soon into his United career. "It is so nice to hear these kinds of words from legends," he told Sky Sports. "When I react when I lose the ball and am angry every time I want more, I think this is the difference between me and some players.

"If you want to be one of the best then you need to look at some of the details. "I don't know if some of the other players were lacking desire before but when you have one, two, or three players showing that desire, you push the others." He then added: "These are big words from a big player but this is what I want to do in Manchester. "I want to be the best I can, and if it is possible, to be remembered as one of the best ever in Manchester." Neville recently hailed Fernandes, saying: "Bruno Fernandes has made an impact beyond what anyone could have expected. "Not just in possession but out of possession, the way he sprints and gets at people.

“He is hungry and it looks like it is rubbing off on everyone.” Keane was also complimentary on Fernandes and recently said: “He has lifted everyone at the club, it is as if he has been there for 20 years, he has got pure quality and looks like he is going to be a big player for United over the next few years.” Meanwhile, Fernandes also admitted he feels he gives United something different to the rest of the players at the club. “I think I’m a different player from the others,” Fernandes told Sky Sports. “Everyone has a different mould to play, maybe I take more risks, maybe other players don’t take as many, maybe I shoot more, some players pass more, some of the players make more tackles, everyone is different in a club. Some players are similar but they’re never the same player.