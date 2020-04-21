Man Utd star Jesse Lingard’s friend strips naked for Playboy – and thinks he’ll love it

EXCLUSIVE: Warning – contains nudity. Italian model and friend of Man Utd’s Jesse Lingard, Laura Bragato, bared all for Playboy before self-isolating with her family in Venice. She is also know as Italy’s “sexy face of football”

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard’s model friend has stripped off for Playboy – and thinks the midfielder will love it.

Laura Bragato, famous in Italy for being the “sexy face of football”, did a shoot for the iconic brand before the coronavirus lockdown.

She says she’s been in touch with the England footballer since then, exchanging texts since his Premier League season was postponed.

And the model reckons Lingard will be lapping up the snaps.

Speaking from her home in Italy, Ms Bragato told Daily Star Online: “I haven’t shown him the pictures yet, but for sure he will appreciate them like all my friends.

“Playboy magazine is an icon and always will be. Kim Kardashian-West has done it as well, so why not? Fans like them a lot, they say this shooting is very high class and good quality.

“I did already playboy Mexico last year and now Croatia so I can wait to do the next one.”

Ms Bragto went viral in her native Italy on Instagram for snaps of herself wearing Serie A jerseys.

Cheeky football fans even hailed her for having a “lucky bum”, because they believed she helped their side when she threw on their club’s shirt.

Her friendship with Lingard stretches back years, and the pair stayed in touch while he was in Russia for the 2018 World Cup with England.

She told us last week: “I spoke to Jesse yesterday, and he is staying home like the rest of us.

“He is safe. In Italy we are all on lockdown, it’s been one month and I really hope everything is going to start again here.

“I am taking care of my self, let the stress go, I do my beauty routine every day I watch movies and cook good Italian food that’s all.

“When it’s over, I can’t wait to travel. I want to spend my summer in Spain and London.”

To cope with lockdown restrictions, she says she is sticking to her routine of beauty and cooking.

Commenting on her friendship with Lingard, she previously said: “Jesse is a really good guy, down to earth, and amazingly talented at what he does.”

And speaking of her social media rise, she previously told us: “It all started as a joke, while I was at a friend’s house watching a football match.

“I honestly didn’t expect it would be so successful but I am super happy about it.

“There’s a saying in Italian, which basically says that in life sometimes you need ‘butt’, in other words luck, to succeed.

“And people have been saying that my bum brings good luck, so I felt like sharing that first photo in support of Roma, who were playing that night.

“And it worked. So people started asking me to do the same for their favourite team each week, and it became so popular in such little time.”

Photos were taken by photographer Valentin Calinescu before appearing in Playboy Croatia, with help from Fox Visual Art, assistant Krystyna Varanka and make-up from Berta Mua.