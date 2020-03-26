Man Utd star Juan Mata details coronavirus quarantine training regime

Manchester United star Juan Mata and his team-mates are in coronavirus quarantine with the Premier League suspended until April 30

Manchester United star Juan Mata says coronavirus quarantine is not stopping his team-mates from training “however they can”.

The Red Devils are in isolation as the Premier League is suspended until April 30 to slow COVID-19’s spread.

Many players have shared their methods of staying in shape behind their own four walls on Instagram.

And Mata, who had three goals and five assists for United before the suspension, has revealed how they are keeping fit away from Carrington.

Speaking on United’s official YouTube channel, the Spaniard said: “We’re coping ok.

“Obviously, we’re in the house trying to get fit.

“We’re trying to train however we can with exercises in the house and garden.

“Patience and calm is the only thing we can do now.

“We have to wait to trust the experts and wait until we can play football again.”

Lee Grant went on to reveal how the coaches are keeping an eye on their players’ training.

“We’ve been in constant contact with the coaches,” he added.

“We’ve got our own special programme.

“Really, it centres around doing as much as we can within the confines and safety of our own houses.

“We’re utilising what equipment we have – as Juan said, the garden comes into play.

“And I’ll be getting the kids involved when they’re off school.

“It will be a total family fitness and PE extravaganza in the mornings.

“We’re just doing what we can and follow the programmes as close as we can.”

The Red Devils currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, three points away from fourth-placed Chelsea.

And United could be given a chance to break into the top four, with plans to play a series of games in June in discussion.

Liverpool sit top of the table by 25 points, two wins away from the title – and Red Devils chief Ed Woodward’s stance on awarding them the trophy has emerged.