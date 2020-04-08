Man Utd star Marcus Rashford gives opinion on Man City sacking Pep Guardiola

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has opened up on Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has praised Pep Guardiola and insisted the Manchester City boss doesn’t deserve the sack. Guardiola is poised to miss out on the Premier League title for the first time since 2017, with Liverpool destined to win the crown. But Rashford doesn’t think the Spaniard should be axed as a result.

Rashford was speaking to a room full of young schoolchildren, answering their questions on what they want to know. One child asked the United star whether Guardiola would get sacked but the England international doesn’t think that’s the case. In the footage, that can be found on BT Sport, he said: “That’s a tough question. “No, Pep’s a top manager. I think City are lucky to have a manager like him.” Rashford was also asked about City’s Champions League ban, with the club slapped with a two-year suspension from Europe’s top club competition. KEY STORY: Man Utd owners the Glazers set asking price and demands for club sale after ‘two meetings’

City were found to have seriously breached financial fair play regulations. And, as a result, they were banned from all UEFA competitions. City have maintained their innocence throughout and have decided to appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. But Rashford has insisted he wasn’t happy with the decision, saying: “No, I have friends that play for City. “So it’s not nice to see it happen to them.” DON’T MISS Tottenham set price for Man Utd to sign Harry Kane Man Utd chief Ed Woodward set to be given green light on huge transfer What Man Utd owners the Glazers think about potential £200m Old Trafford upgrade

Rashford also admitted that he didn’t hate City, but he was definitely a United fan – and has been ever since a young age. The striker added: “No, I don’t not like Man City. “It’s obviously difficult because there’s people in my family who support City and it’s just one of those things were when we’re speaking about football we just don’t really get in to that. “I was always a United fan as soon as I knew that United wanted me to go and train there that was the end of it basically. “I just fell in love with the club from then.”