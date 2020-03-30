Man Utd star Marcus Rashford had negative view on Romelu Lukaku during spell together

Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku were team-mates at Old Trafford for two years.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford couldn’t believe how often Jose Mourinho stuck with Romelu Lukaku during the Tottenham manager’s time at Old Trafford, reports say. Lukaku has since left the club for Serie A giants Inter Milan where he’s returned to form, scoring 17 goals from 25 games in the league alone this season.

Manchester United signed Lukaku during Mourinho’s time at Old Trafford, with the 57-year-old convinced the Belgian would be a huge hit. The Red Devils paid an eyewatering £75million to secure the striker’s signature in 2017, beating Chelsea to a transfer deal in the process. Lukaku hit 28 goals in his first season at United, appearing to be money well spent. But he struggled last season and, according to The Athletic, Rashford couldn’t believe how often Mourinho stuck with the Belgian. The duo became synonymous throughout their time at the club together. But when Mourinho left, the writing was always on the wall for Lukaku – who doesn’t fit the profile of player that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants. KEY STORY: Man Utd owners the Glazers set asking price and demands for club sale after ‘two meetings’

Solskjaer benched Lukaku for the most part last season and, when he did play him, he’d sometimes play him on the wing. This convinced the Inter Milan star that it was time to leave, with the 26-year-old saying as much earlier in the season. “It was after the game against West Ham at home, Solskjaer decided to put me on the right wing, very wide,” he said. “Once I learned that Solskjaer planned to put me on the wing, then I knew my time at Manchester United was over. “The experience in Manchester made me head stronger because not everything went as I had expected. “I didn’t win what I was hoping for, my performance was not entirely positive and I didn’t even feel 100 per cent wanted. DON’T MISS Tottenham set price for Man Utd to sign Harry Kane Man Utd chief Ed Woodward set to be given green light on huge transfer What Man Utd owners the Glazers think about potential £200m Old Trafford upgrade

“Not so much from the technical staff or from my team-mates, but from the people around. “So after the match against Chelsea, on April 28, the coach called me for a meeting and I told him what I thought and that I wanted to leave. “He read in my face that I didn’t want to stay any longer and he replied that he didn’t want to hold anyone against it. “He understood my point of view and assured me that he would do everything possible to satisfy me. He earned my respect and, until I left Manchester, there was no problem with him. “Even the management helped me. I also spoke with Ed Woodward and Matt Judge and everyone understood why I wanted to leave.