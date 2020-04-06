Man Utd target Jadon Sancho hailed by Man City star Kevin De Bruyne in transfer admission

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has praised Jadon Sancho as Manchester United look to sign the Borussia Dortmund youngster in the summer transfer window.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne believes it was a good decision for Jadon Sancho to leave the Etihad and has issued a transfer warning to rivals Manchester United about signing the Borussia Dortmund winger.

Sancho has continued to improve since leaving City to join Dortmund for around £8m in 2017. So far this season the 20-year-old has scored 17 goals and has provided 19 assists in just 35 appearances for the German club. His performances on the field have attracted the attention of several top clubs across Europe, including Chelsea and United. However, De Bruyne has issued a warning to any interested teams during a live Instagram question and answer session with fellow Belgium international’s Romelu Lukaku and Dortmund’s Axel Witsel.

De Bruyne said: “He is crazy. It’s weird, I trained a few times with him and he was gone. Unbelievable. “Sometimes it goes like this but it is good for him. “Now if you want him you have to pay… I don’t want to know!”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to continue the overhaul of his squad in the summer and is exploring the possibility of strengthening his attacking options. Sancho is a transfer target for the club, however, Dortmund will be demanding a high price for the England international, who is under contract until 2022. It has previously been reported that Dortmund are seeking a price in the region of £120million for the talented winger. That view is shared by former United defender Rio Ferdinand, who has also insisted he would like to see Sancho come to Old Trafford in the summer. “I want Jadon to go to a team where he will play, improve and get trophies,” Ferdinand said during an Instagram Q&A. “He’s been linked with United, Chelsea, PSG but I think United is the place for him to go because I’m biased.