Man Utd target Raul Jimenez reveals Wolves transfer plans as Solskjaer considers a deal

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keeping tabs on Wolves striker Raul Jimenez but the Mexican has revealed that it won’t be easy or cheap to pry him away from Molineux.

The 28-year-old is having a fantastic season for Wolves and his lethal finishing has helped them rise to sixth in the Premier League this campaign. Jimenez has scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions this season. His performances this season have attracted the attention of United and Real Madrid, who are both in search of a number nine when the transfer window opens. However, in an interview with Marca, the Mexican revealed that Wolves will not sell him for less than what they paid for him last summer.

He also revealed that he has no release clause in his contract with Wolves, which keeps him at the club until 2023. “They [Wolves] bought me for €40million (£34.5m), they will not sell me for less,” he said. “There is no release clause, but the clubs here [in England], it is different how they are managed.”

Jimenez also mentioned that before joining Wolves he turned down a lucrative £7m a year offer to play in the Chinese Super League. And while the striker admitted that he did think about the offer he doesn’t regret following his dream to play football at the highest level. “I think it was €8m (£6.9m) a year or something,” Jimenez added. “You think about it, like it or not, you think about it.