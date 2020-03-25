Man Utd target Sancho’s price tag set, Arsenal Upamecano boost, Chelsea two-player plan

The transfer window is drawing closer with Manchester United looking to sign Jadon Sancho in the summer, Arsenal eyeing defensive recruits and Chelsea eager to strengthen at left-back, with a Leicester City man of their radar. Express Sport has the latest from the rest of the Premier League.

Wednesday, March 11

Diogo Jota to Napoli? Wolves forward Diogo Jota is being targeted by Napoli, according to TuttoMercatoWeb. The Serie A giants are also targeting AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu as part of a summer refresh. Super-agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly their contact point for Jota, who has enjoyed a fine season for Wolves. The Portuguese recently hit back-to-back Europa League hat-tricks.

Jude Bellingham to Manchester United? Manchester United are determined to sign Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham in the summer. The 16-year-old was at the club’s training complex on Monday and was given a tour by Sir Alex Ferguson himself. He is one of the hottest prospects in English football and is also wanted by the likes of Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund. United gave Bellingham a tour just 24 hours after their 2-0 win over Manchester City. According to Sky Sports, he was impressed with what he saw at the club and meeting Ferguson but ultimately his playing time will be the main factor in his decision.

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United? Manchester United face forking out in excess of £100million for Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to bring the 19-year-old to Old Trafford to fill the void out on the right wing – and his price tag has now been set. Sancho has risen to prominence at Dortmund since departing from Manchester City for £8m in 2017. He has broken into the England senior squad since breaking through at the Bundesliga giants.

Dayot Upamecano to Arsenal? Arsenal have been handed a boost in the chase for RB Leipzig ace Dayot Upamecano. The Gunners had a £50million bid for the 21-year-old defender snubbed by the Bundesliga outfit last summer. Leipzig chiefs were only willing to sanction Upamecano’s departure if his £72m release clause was triggered. As a result of his contract entering it’s final year at the end of the season, the clause drops to £50m, according to the Daily Telegraph, but a string of other clubs have now entered the race.

Ben Chilwell or Alex Telles to Chelsea? Chelsea have drawn up a two-player plan in their efforts to strengthen at left-back, which is likely to see Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri departing. According to Goal, Ben Chilwell of Leicester City is Frank Lampard’s top target. The Foxes are unlikely to sell Chilwell for a reasonable fee, however, due to his lengthy contract so Porto’s Alex Telles is the back-up option. An offer in the region of £40million should be enough to secure Telles’ signature.

