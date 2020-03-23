Man Utd team news: Europa League squad confirmed as two regulars miss out

Manchester United travelled to Austria to face LASK in the Europa League without two players.

Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were not pictured with the rest of the Manchester United squad ahead of the Europa League last 16 tie. United face Austrian side LASK on Thursday and appear to be without some of their first team players.

The Manchester Evening News reported that their photographers had not seen Martial and Wan-Bissaka with the rest of the squad before the flight to Austria. Martial had not trained with the squad at Carrington earlier today and was not seen at Manchester Airport, leading to speculation that he will not feature on Thursday. The Frenchman produced a moment of magic against local rivals Manchester City on the weekend but is now a doubt for the match against Tottenham on Sunday. Wan-Bissaka trained today, along with Phil Jones, but neither were spotted at Manchester Airport when the squad arrived. The Red Devil are also without long term absentees Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, who are both still sidelined through injury.

Sergio Romero and David de Gea both travelled to Austria but the Argentine is expected to start between the sticks. Thursday’s game against LASK will be played behind closed doors due to fears over the spread of coronavirus. Ahead of their Europa League tie, United have been in impressive form and are unbeaten in their last five league matches. The Red Devils’ defensive record has also improved tremendously in recent weeks. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have conceded just two goals in their last eight matches in all competitions.

The Norwegian manager singled out Bruno Fernandes as the reason for the change of fortune at the club and hailed the midfielder’s impact. “The whole club [has been lifted], because he has everything I spoke about,” Solskjaer said. “He works hard, he is humble enough, he’s got the desire and commitment, but he’s also got the X-factor. “He is a risk-taker, he’s got the courage to make mistakes and if you make enough mistakes it’ll be corrected into fantastic assists or goals.