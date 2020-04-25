Man Utd think Barcelona star has ‘extraordinary talent’ – but they have transfer concern

Manchester United are interested in raiding Barcelona when the transfer window reopens.

Manchester United think Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele possesses extraordinary talent, according to reports. The France international has emerged as a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the summer transfer window creeping closer. But the Red Devils are worried about going for the winger because of his torrid injury record in recent years.

Manchester United were interested in signing Dembele in the summer of 2017 after seeing the winger terrorise Bundesliga defences with Borussia Dortmund. On that occasion the France international ended up moving to Barcelona instead, joining the Catalan giants in a eyewatering £135million deal. Dembele has shown only glimpses of his best form throughout his time at Barcelona but, according to Sport, that hasn’t stopped United from eyeing a summer deal. It’s claimed that both they and Premier League rivals Arsenal both feel the 22-year-old has a huge amount of talent, well above many in his age group. However, United are said to be worried about Dembele’s constant injury problems that have blighted his time in La Liga so far. Since his huge move, Dembele has only played 74 times for Barcelona – scoring 19 goals in the process. KEY STORY: Man Utd owners the Glazers may sell up faster because of coronavirus crisis

United are actually said to be doing some investigating, trying to get to the bottom of why the Frenchman has missed so much game time. They’re supposedly collecting data relating to his personality, and exploring ways of changing Dembele should he make the move. It’s been claimed in the past that Barcelona were worried about him becoming addicted to his PlayStation, with staff actually intervening. Dembele angered the club by missing training earlier in the season after staying up all night on the popular multiplayer title Fortnite. But that’s still no reason for the constant muscular injuries he’s had to suffer ever since leaving Dortmund behind three years ago. United want to see if it’s bad luck on the player’s part – or if Barcelona’s methodology is actually to blame.

The La Liga titans are open to letting Dembele go at the end of the season, with a loan deal the preferred option. They would want money for any paid loan, with Barcelona eyeing blockbuster transfer deals for Neymar and Lautaro Martinez come the summer. Neymar is keen to leave PSG in order to return to the Nou Camp, three years on from his controversial departure. And Martinez is being eyed by Barcelona to replace Luis Suarez, who is approaching the twilight years of his career. Meanwhile, speaking earlier this week, Barca great Rivaldo urged the club to cut ties with Dembele. DON’T MISS Man Utd chief Ed Woodward could sign four free agents to save millions in transfer window Man Utd may turn to Memphis Depay or Wilfried Zaha because of Jadon Sancho difficulty Man Utd face Anthony Martial leaving Old Trafford if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fails mission

“He has already had enough time to establish himself in the club and prove his value,” Rivaldo told Betfair. “It’s possible that he will never show his quality at the club. “He is still a player with huge potential, but I think this summer could be the right opportunity for Barcelona to sell or even exchange him for a player they’re chasing already. “He’s been unlucky with injuries, but he might also have tried to give more at some moments. “Things haven’t gone according to expectations and he might be able to revive his career at another club where he will feel more confident to play at his best.”